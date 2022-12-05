Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.05 ($0.94). Approximately 951,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,364,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.36).

Just Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock has a market cap of £800.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.46.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

