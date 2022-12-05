Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Just Group plc (LON:JUSTGet Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.05 ($0.94). Approximately 951,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,364,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.36).

Just Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock has a market cap of £800.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.46.

About Just Group

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.