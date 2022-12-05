Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.