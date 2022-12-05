Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($4.90) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of KAPE stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 243.30 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.07. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($5.50).

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

