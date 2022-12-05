Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($4.90) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Kape Technologies Stock Performance

KAPE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 243.30 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($5.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,716.07.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

