Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.94

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Kava has a market capitalization of $320.58 million and $14.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00005469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00080787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 340,251,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,246,381 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

