KCL Capital L.P. Invests $11.75 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000. Okta accounts for about 1.7% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $244.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

