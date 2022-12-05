KCL Capital L.P. Invests $7.14 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.