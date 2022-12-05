Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 ($3.35) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.01) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 274 ($3.28).

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGF stock traded down GBX 1.68 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 247.72 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,501. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 773.44.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

