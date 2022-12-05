Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329,827 shares during the period. Kingsoft Cloud makes up about 6.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 840.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of KC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,182. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.