Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Cut to Sell at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $45.90 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPF remained flat at $52.80 during trading hours on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.