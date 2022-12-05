Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.58. 10,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,823. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

