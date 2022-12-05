Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.56. 56,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,328. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

