Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

