Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.94. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,399. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $206.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.04.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

