Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,186. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $204.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

