Kinloch Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.