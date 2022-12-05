Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $559,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

