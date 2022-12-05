KOK Price Tops $0.0942 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $47.12 million and approximately $438,466.79 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09750059 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,165.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

