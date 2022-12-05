Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $28,537.17 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

