Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,656. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.