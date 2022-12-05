KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Cap of $643.57 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $643.57 million and $1.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00038448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

