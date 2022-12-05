Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Position Increased by Iszo Capital Management LP

Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares during the quarter. Landec accounts for about 35.1% of Iszo Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iszo Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.60% of Landec worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Landec by 4.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 518,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landec by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Landec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Landec to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

