Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
LCI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.