Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

LCI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lannett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $112,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

