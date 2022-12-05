Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.13. Approximately 19,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 788,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

Specifically, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,563. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 8.0 %

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

The company has a market cap of $952.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

