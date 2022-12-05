Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 866,023 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 866,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,669,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.62% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period.
Nkarta Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of NKTX opened at $9.50 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
