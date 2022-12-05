Laurion Capital Management LP Has $7.08 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1,626.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,345 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

