Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 582,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.69% of KemPharm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Stock Performance

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KemPharm

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

