Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 380,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 46.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

