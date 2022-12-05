Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.46% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ikena Oncology Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.