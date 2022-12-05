Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,742,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 2,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,160,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 807,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 93,820 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

See Also

