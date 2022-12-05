LCX Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One LCX token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $30.02 million and $164,174.51 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00503418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.21 or 0.30354935 BTC.

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

