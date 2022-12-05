LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €87.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($89.69) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($91.75) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($65.05) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LEG opened at €62.52 ($64.45) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($101.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.48.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.