Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.