LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Boosted by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up about 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $83,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.56. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

