Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $24.01. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 214,932 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.