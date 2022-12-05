Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,236.14

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,236.14 or 0.07264517 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $11.17 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,783,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,782,085.11068214 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,262.13081305 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,874,172.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

