Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $335.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,113. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.66 and a 200-day moving average of $298.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

