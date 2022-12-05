Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. 7,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 859,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.
Lion Electric Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $578.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.