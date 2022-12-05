Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. 7,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 859,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

Lion Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $578.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

About Lion Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

