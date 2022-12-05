Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $563,782.99

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.44 million and $563,782.99 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,329,083 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

