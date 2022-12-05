Liquity Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $591,734.75 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.41 or 0.05867031 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.98 or 0.30512315 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,316,669 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.