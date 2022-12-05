Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Tops $985.19 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 billion and approximately $985.19 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $81.38 or 0.00477168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022483 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000911 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,766,444 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
