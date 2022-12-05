Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $495.59 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.83 and its 200-day moving average is $432.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.