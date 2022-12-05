LogiTron (LTR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $42.01 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

