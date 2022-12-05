Louis Fred Stephan Sells 478,561 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Louis Fred Stephan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amcor alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56.

On Monday, September 12th, Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,302. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 477.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Amcor by 11.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 273,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.