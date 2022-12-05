Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 41,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 23,913 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. 771,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,396,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

