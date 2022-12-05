Lumi Credits Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $112.73 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

