Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold Company Profile

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

