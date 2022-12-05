LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

