Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $243.91 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $243.91 million and approximately $81,762.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,013.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010865 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00240540 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003526 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,303.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

