Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.28 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $244.28 million and approximately $79,187.27 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003526 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,303.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

